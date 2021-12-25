A lot of people know that this time of the year is to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but they don’t know the true meaning of it all.

My prayer is that families will come together in love and enjoy the time they have with each other. My hope is that we don’t get so caught up in shopping, cooking, and all the other things we do to celebrate Christmas and forget the real reason for this season.

So many people get burdened down with trying to get gifts for their family and friends. I know parents want to give their children what they have asked for, but it is so important to teach children and family about the birth of Jesus. God gave us the best gift we could ever receive and all He wants in return is for us to accept that precious gift and live our life in a way that is pleasing to Him.

God has a plan for our life, we just need to accept that plan and follow Him.

So let’s celebrate Christmas for the real reason. God’s love is the best gift of all. Merry Christmas to everyone and happy birthday Jesus.

