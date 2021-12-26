NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster announced an early morning argument between two neighbors has ended in the death of a 36-year-old man.

At about 2:00 a.m., deputies were called to 27 Kali Street, in the Bill White’s Mobile Home Community, about an argument with shots fired, per the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The first responding deputy found a male on the ground in the backyard with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. The deputy began CPR and other lifesaving measures, until Newberry County EMS arrived. Other responding deputies were able to locate a suspect and detained him.

The follow up investigation showed the victims and the resident of 27 Kali Street engaged in an argument over an issue with a dog, per the NCSO. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a gun and began shooting at the victim, killing him, according to the NCSO. Deputies arrested Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, of Kali Street Newberry, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim. Blake is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center and will face a bond hearing at a later date.