LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain recently held a Christmas celebration with lots of fun and community involvement to help get into the holiday spirit.

During the festivities, the Little Mountain Elementary School’s chorus sang holiday tunes and the Little Mountain Fire Department brought Santa Claus and the Grinch to the celebration. Cookies were provided by Little Mountain Unlimited. During the celebration, children were able to write letters to Santa and play in some faux snow.

According to town officials, it was a great celebration in Little Mountain and the beginning of a new tradition.

