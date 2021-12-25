NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department again partnered this year with the Newberry County Department of Social Services to provide Christmas gifts to those in need.

The department was able to adopt children and adults to purchase Christmas gifts.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said that Newberry was a unique community, in that it is truly a family.

“The men and women that serve at the Newberry Police Department are beyond blessed to be part of such a loving and supportive community,” he said. “It truly takes a village to care for our children, our precious elderly and our less fortunate and the Newberry Police Department family will always strive to do our part.”

Elyssa P. Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Newberry.