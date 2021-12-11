The holidays bring people to Newberry

It’s not just local people enjoying the Christmas lights, festivities, and businesses in downtown Newberry. With day-trippers from around the region and people making Newberry a destination visit to take in some holiday spirit, downtown is drawing a steady stream of local people and out-of-towners this year.

At the Main Street Lights tree lighting event, which was attended by an estimated 3,500 people, Marquerite Palmer at the Newberry Art Center said they met people from “all over.” One couple told her they came from Charleston to Newberry every year for the tree lighting ceremony, and Newberry is their “Hallmark Christmas movie town.” I’ve heard others recently refer to Newberry as a Hallmark-movie town. Having “accidently” watched a couple of Hallmark Christmas movies recently, I can see the similarities in Newberry in décor, small shops and restaurants, friendly neighbors and a “Christmas feeling”—but whether there is new romance being created or re-kindled downtown as in the Hallmark movies, we don’t know for sure.

Christina and James Henricks have done an excellent job as our Main Street Lights chairmen this year, and City of Newberry staff put up the Christmas decorations beautifully.

Thanks to the Newberry Jaycees for hosting the Christmas parade, which drew a large crowd Saturday. Other events this month include snow downtown on Fridays, the Tour of Homes by the Chamber of Commerce Saturday 4-8 p.m. and outstanding shows at the Newberry Opera House like Edwin McCain Friday.

In business news, Irene’s restaurant is now open in Heritage Square, off to an excellent start and very tasty. Owner Jeff Kagan also owns Irene’s in Due West and Migs of Laurens.

Rosie Poppel recently opened The Poppel Mart in the Shops at Heritage after building a popular business online. She sells home décor, accessories and clothing.

Hillside Sausage and Butcher Shop is nearing renovation completion for their new store at 3102 College Street. Owner Brad Dorris said they plan to move to College Street in late December.

Popeyes has made good progress on their construction and will open in 2022.

Harbor Freight, which sells tools and items for do-it-yourself projects, is making plans to open in the former Bi-Lo shopping center in the middle, in the spots Total Fashion formerly occupied. I’ve mentioned this news to a few men recently, and they’ve all responded the same way: “Harbor Freight!” and their eyes have sparkled like Ralphie’s in “A Christmas Story” when he thinks about the Red Ryder BB gun.

Big Lots is looking at the former Bi-Lo store location and should put a store there. Big Lots and Harbor Freight would revitalize that shopping center.

Thank you for all you do. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a nice holiday season.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.