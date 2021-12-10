We should not complain, but be thankful

We must never lose sight of the tremendous truth that God is constantly at work in each detail of our lives. If we are willing to let God mold us and make us, then He can use us for His glory. We can give thanks in everything because God is at work in all things.

Even though Thanksgiving day is gone, let’s be thankful each day we live.

“Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.

We should never grumble or complain if God is in control and is accomplishing his purposes. Understanding this principle we can go about our everyday life with a grateful heart.

Can we see God at work in our life? If so, we should refuse to yield to a complaining spirit because to do so is to grumble against God himself. If we are not careful we will be as the children of Israel. God was using Moses to bring them out of bondage and they murmured and complained.

A grateful heart will give us peace and that is what we all need.

Dear Lord help us not to complain, but be thankful.

