Following up on Giving Tuesday

NEWBERRY — Last Tuesday (Nov. 30) was Giving Tuesday, a day for people to contribute to local nonprofits as a National Day of Giving.

In an article discussing Giving Tuesday, five local nonprofits were highlighted as potential places to give. Here is how each of those organizations did on Giving Tuesday, in part, thanks to the generosity of you.

Newberry College:

“Newberry College is extremely thankful for the support of our alumni, parents, faculty, staff and community. We are 329 donors strong this year. Because of their generosity, our students are seeing $99,077.96 more support going into action. The college is so blessed for this Giving Tuesday. On behalf of the Newberry College Campus, we appreciate each and every one of you,” said Sarah Dougherty, associate director of advancement services.

If you are still interested in giving to the college, you can do so by doing one of the following: text: NEWBERRYFUND to 41444; online: bit.ly/NewberryGives; or mail: Newberry College Attn: Institutional Advancement 2100 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation:

“We actually only received one donation through the Midland’s Gives organization. We were unable to reconnect our website link since the ransomware event. We may receive some via mail. I think a lot of our donors are donating through our annual LoveLight campaign that we do each year,” said Brenda Williams, director of the foundation. “We truly appreciative the support our community provides Newberry Hospital, whether it is through a monetary gift or through the support they have been showing our staff with snack donations, notes and cards. We are very proud to be able to provide healthcare to our community and the gifts we receive help us continue to provide exceptional care.”

If you are still interested in giving to the hospital, you can do so by mail to Newberry County Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 497, Newberry, SC 29108; or call 803-405-7425 to donate.

Newberry Museum:

“It was great for us! To date, the museum received $5,940.00 in donations for Giving Tuesday,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum. “I am overjoyed – not only did we receive 44% more donations than last year, we also received donations from lots of new museum supporters. I am so thankful for those who gave; we will be able to fully fund two of our conservation projects, helping to save important Newberry County artifacts.”

If you are still interested in giving to the museum, you can give online with their Midlands Gives profile at midlandsgives.org/thenewberrymuseum; by either cash or check in person (1300 Friend Street, Newberry); or by mailing checks to The Newberry Museum, P.O. Box 343, Newberry, SC 29108.

Newberry Opera House:

“We have raised over $25,000…yippie! Thank you all so much for your support on Giving Tuesday,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, development director at NOH. “The Newberry Opera House raised over $25,000 on Giving Tuesday. That simply would not have been possible without our community’s participation, whether you shared a post on social media, forwarded an email, or made a gift. Our theme this year is “The Show Must Go On” and it will thanks to our donors, season sponsors and community.”

If you are still interested in giving to the Newberry Opera House, you can do so my visiting their website www.newberryoperahouse.com or mail your donation to 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry, SC 29108; or call the box office 803-276-6264.

Newberry County Literacy Council:

Barbara Chapman, executive director of the literacy council, said they raised about $200 on Giving Tuesday and thanked everyone who gave and continue to contribute to the success of the Newberry County Literacy Council.

If you are still interested in donating to the literacy council, you can mail checks to Newberry County Literacy Council 1208 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or call 803-276-8086.

