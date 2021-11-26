We reap what we sow

God is under no obligation to remove all the consequences of sin. In many cases, He chooses to allow us to live with some of the consequences.

Sure God sent Jesus to forgive our sins, but sometimes we do suffer for the sins we have commited. They are forgiven and we know that is why Jesus hung on the cross.

The consequences don’t always have to be negative. They can be positive, depending on whether you sow to your sinful nature or to the Holy Spirit.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7.

“For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” Galatians 6:8.

“But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.” 2 Corinthians 9:6.

Dear Lord, help us as your children, to reap to the Spirit and not the flesh.

