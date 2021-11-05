Delivered from darkness

“But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should show forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness unto his marvelous light.” 1 Peter 2:9.

“It is true that God created the world. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made.” John 1:3.

The fact that we are surrounded by such darkness should come as no surprise, for before we were excused by His Grace, we too were part of the darkness, we had to be called out of it.

Christ taught, man loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

“We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of darkness of this world, against wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12.

But praise God, we have been called out of darkness into His marvelous light. Although we may still be in the world, we are not of the world. God has delivered us from the power of darkness through His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ.

