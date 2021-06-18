“This is my commandment that ye love one another, as I have loved you.

Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.

Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known to you.

Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15: 12-17.

God’s love is so amazing. We should strive to be like Jesus. He has love for everyone, not just a certain few. He loves us all the same. I’m glad He is not a respecter of persons.

We all have faults and sometimes we make mistakes, but that is why Jesus is at the right hand of God making intercession for us. What a wonderful friend He is, so we should be friends to each other.

It’s good to know we have a friend in Jesus.

