What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War when hundreds of thousands of enslaved men and women in Texas finally learned they had been freed. Juneteenth is an important milestone in American culture. After President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, freeing my enslaved ancestors in the Confederacy, the news didn’t reach parts of the American South until after the Civil War ended (April 1865). In fact, more than 250,000 enslaved people in Texas didn’t receive the news until June 19, 1865. Yes, you read that right; a quarter of a million people continued to suffer in slavery for two and a half years after it was outlawed. You may be thinking that since it was a different time period with limited communication outreach to citizens such as internet and computers may have been the reason. Well, not exactly!

On the evening of April 14, when President Abraham Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth while attending a concert at the Ford’s Theatre, news of the President’s passing the next day spread quickly thereafter. In other words, important news could reach the entire country, if the people in charge of local newspapers chose to report it. Finally, on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the Lone Star State that slavery was outlawed in formerly Confederate states. Unfortunately, the path to liberation didn’t end there.

When Union soldiers delivered the news to the ex-Confederate Mayor of Galveston openly disregarded Granger’s orders and forced freed people back to work. On the local plantations, it was up to the enslavers to decide when and how to announce the news to enslaved men and women. Many enslavers waited until the harvesting process was complete so they could make a profit off their harvest and keep dominance over the enslaved. Even “legally” free Black men and women continued to be terrorized, shot, and hanged for minor “offenses” like expecting fair treatment from their employers or wanting to have the same basic rights as their white counterparts. As a nation, we are still battling the age-old curse of racism. People of color are still on the front lines fighting for their rights and freedom.

Why is Juneteenth Important?

In 1872, seven years after Granger announced slavery was outlawed in formerly Confederate states, a group of Black ministers and businessmen raised enough money to purchase 10 acres of park land in Texas. The land, now known as Emancipation Park, offered surrounding Black communities a safe place they could celebrate Juneteenth. Many Americans have visited the site over the years to commemorate sacrifices made to throughout the African American culture.

Juneteenth has been celebrated with was a sense of jubilation and the need to educate and empower those who are in our communities. Parties, barbecues, and church services were held, and there was a focus on how to pursue the so-called “American Dream.” Former enslaved men and women were freed to do things that they were restricted from doing such as praying, gathering, reading, and writing. The history of Juneteenth is not as recognized now as it once was due to limited knowledge and information in educational textbooks. With more awareness and more willingness to engage in research, many are determined to bring it back to the forefront. As a nation, we typically celebrate the Fourth of July during the summer. However, from an African-American history standpoint, while we were independent as a nation, my ancestors weren’t independent, we weren’t free as a people. So there has been a lot of conversation over the years about how we’re celebrating the American holiday, but not fully celebrating the day we were truly freed from slavery. As we continue to broaden our knowledge about Juneteenth and pay homage to our ancestors for all the many sacrifices they’ve made; it is vital that we continue to pass down our history to our younger generations. So, they too will understand the ultimate sacrifices made in order for us to celebrate our freedom.

What exactly consist of a Juneteenth celebration?

For some, it’s eating barbecue, shooting fireworks, gathering at a cookout and sipping on red drinks, a tradition that symbolizes perseverance and honors the blood that was shed of African Americans. For others, it’s shopping only at Black-owned businesses, sharing history or resting at home. Last year, many gathered online for live video chats, which has become a norm in the coronavirus pandemic. One of my favorite traditions during the Juneteenth celebration is the storytelling. Listening to the elders in the family, like my grandmother and great aunts and uncles, and allowing to them tell old stories about the family/individual struggles and successes during their lifetime is a highlight during Juneteenth. Allowing the elders to share the family history is a way young people like myself have a better understanding of my family roots. Since the start of the pandemic, we have been able to start a family tree activity where we are doing some research on how far we can go back in time to find out about our ancestors. The best part of this project is that our elders can go back into their old photo album and find pictures of the folks I have never met. However, I can only imagine what their personalities were like during those times.

Inaugural Newberry Juneteenth Festival

Now that more Americans are getting vaccinated and cases are steadily declining, The City of Newberry is excited to offer the “Inaugural Juneteenth Festival.” We are officially three days away from the inaugural Newberry Juneteenth Festival! If you haven’t marked your calendars already, please do so now! All are welcome to participate in the festival! Celebrate Black owned businesses, live music and talent showcase, car show and basketball hot shot contest, and visit the Juneteenth history display at the Newberry Opera House. Of course, enjoy a variety of delicious food from our vendors! And so much more! Bring your classic, muscle, refurbished, or customized car to the Juneteenth Car Show! Parking from 1-3 p.m. in the Newberry County Courthouse Parking lot closest to Main Street. Special interest in Newberry’s Black/African American car community. We want to highlight your excellence! Enough space for 30 cars, first come first served! Even though many folks may not be familiar with the Juneteenth celebrations coming forth. We are hopeful that all Newberrians along with the many visitors that are coming from out of town will enjoy a fun-filled day with family and friends.

We are looking forward to seeing you all this weekend!

Carlton Kinard is the councilperson for District 3 in the City of Newberry, he can be reached at (803) 271-3767 or ckinard@cityofnewberry.com.