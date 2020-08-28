We need to open our hearts and minds to receive the blessings God has for us. We know that once we become a child of God there is nothing that can separate us from Him.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor power, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39.

One of the greatest blessings we receive from God is grace and peace. At times we may feel so empty, but God can fill that emptiness with His love.

There is nothing that can compare to the love of God.

We need to have an open relationship with the Lord. In doing so, we can talk to Him about anything and everything. He is concerned about us and wants what is best for our life.

We have to be obedient and follow the commands that God has for us. God wants us to be happy and receive the blessings in store for us.

Sometimes we take blessings for granted. Being able to see, hear, talk, walk, smell, taste and many other blessings we sometimes over look.

We should never fail to thank God for His many blessings, because He wants to bless us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.