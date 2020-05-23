Ladies and gentlemen,

I just wanted to check in with you and give an update on what’s happening at the State House.

First off, like you, I’ve been hunkering down with my family, trying to stay safe and healthy and get through this trying time. But, luckily, I believe we are at a point where our state can gradually get back to work, do business, reconnect our communities, and get our state booming again.

The General Assembly returned to Columbia on Tuesday, May 12. This will allow the House and Senate the opportunity to make arrangements to keep the state government running until we can pass a new budget later this year. I also hope we can set some time in the summer or fall to make up lost time and work on key issues that require action this year.

The statewide Republican and Democratic primaries are still scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, and I encourage you to vote however possible. Absentee voting is now underway at election offices, so vote early if you can, and polling places are expected to be prepared for voting on primary day. Your vote is more important this year than it has been, and there are key races that need deciding. On the Republican side, there are nominating contests for U.S. Senate, State Senate District 18, and Newberry County Council for districts One, Two, and Four. On the Democratic side, there are races for U.S. House in District Three (western half of Newberry County) and District Five (eastern half of Newberry County).

Thank you for allowing me to serve you in the South Carolina House, and I look forward to seeing you again soon.

Rick Martin is the State Representative for District 40 - Newberry County.