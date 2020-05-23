There’s a lot of talk these days about “getting back to normal” after the coronavirus, do we really want “normal” again? What we’ve got now is “normal” on steroids: problems that existed before the virus are now exacerbated, jacked up in many cases to critical level. Hospitals are laying off crucial health care workers because they can’t pay for them under current profit-oriented business plans under which they operate. But before the crisis, rural hospitals were closing down in many parts of the country. Yes, there’s telehealth, but what if a diagnosis requires treatment and the nearest hospital is 45 minutes or more away?

Education has perennial problems. Once kids leave school, they’re on their own for study at home. If there’s poor internet service where they live they fall behind kids who have good internet service. Now, poor Internet service means kids are without schooling at all.

And then there’s the jobs problem. Even with high employment numbers, there are far too many people still falling through the cracks — either unemployed or under-employed. I spoke earlier this week with a friend who’s been in home health care management for years, but is now working with a group in Aiken.

“Opioid overdose is skyrocketing with the shutdown,” she says. “I’m working with a group who deliver NARCAN kits to homes. They’re not a reaction to an overdose incident, it’s a preventive measure that goes to families with an addicted person. The kit includes a mask to be used if the victim needs to have forced breathing – i.e., mouth to mouth resuscitation. Cocaine these days is laced with Fentanyl, and if the victim has Fentanyl on their lips, the person giving them forced breathing can get it on their lips too.”

And the list goes on.

It isn’t just us, of course; the rest of the world has problems too. And like ours, many of their problems have become critical with the pandemic. And we have no idea what next year will bring.

You have to wonder: are our global economy and civilization so fragile, so delicately balanced that a virus outbreak causes such massive disruption and potential breakdown so quickly? As a global civilization, have we planned so poorly that it doesn’t take much to throw it so far off balance?

As a species, humans seem slow to learn from experience. This isn’t the first such time we’ve been on the edge of global economic meltdown. We came very close in 2008, and around the globe you could see the results as building projects were abandoned because of lack of available funding. We personally saw it in places like Costa Rica and Thailand, both of which were rapidly rising economies when the Great Recession hit. Here in the U.S., foreclosures on homes were common – and painful. And it could have been a lot worse. And then, of course, there was the Great Depression in 1929, which lasted until World War II.

Can we go back to “normal”? We may want to go back to the way we’ve been doing things, because “normal” is familiar and comfortable. But is it safe to play it so close? We were “lucky” after World War II because civilians were earning money from military production, but there was nothing to buy because of rationing and the lack of civilian production: when the war ended, saved earnings and pent-up demand kick started the economic boom years of the 1950s and 60s. But look at what it took in wartime suffering and destruction to get to that point.

We got out of the Great Recession by the skin of our teeth, but it was still painful for many people around the world.

And here we are again. We haven’t reinforced our economy against potential setbacks; we’ve once again been skirting along the edge.

The coronavirus crisis isn’t over yet; the corpulent diva is still warming her vocal chords and it’s still not clear when we’ll hear her aria. Will we learn from this experience? Our track record isn’t that great.

And meantime, we still have that climate situation staring in our kids’ faces, with polar ice melting, beaches disappearing and cities flooding regularly along the coasts, and record high temperatures a common thing.

Denial, comforting familiarity…Worth the price of our future?

And if we’re so smart, why are we in this mess?

John Sukovich is a Newberry County resident and a retired professor of business and other IT courses from Midlands Technical College.