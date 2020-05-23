Rotary gives back to the community

Pomaria Food Bank Board Member Melinda Long (left) accepts the donations from the Rotary Club of Newberry on behalf of Shelvy Ham, founder of the Pomaria Food Bank, from Deborah Hartness and Christina Pomeroy, of Rotary Club of Newberry. Anyone else wishing to make a donation to the food bank can drop them off at 110 Victoria Street, Pomaria. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — When someone joins the Rotary Club of Newberry, a portion of their dues will go toward the meal at their meetings; however, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rotary is not meeting in person.

Christina Pomeroy, president of the Rotary Club of Newberry, said they decided to use that unused money for something else. The money for the meal during the first meeting was donated to the Living Hope Foundation; the money from the second meeting meal was used to purchase gift cards from Hawg Heaven — the restaurant that normally caters — and were given out; the money from the third meeting meal was donated to the Manna House; and the money from the fourth meeting meal was used to purchase non-perishables to donate to the Pomaria Food Bank.

To help spread the wealth even more, members of the Rotary Club of Newberry went to Whitmire and purchased the non-perishables from Joe’s Market and the Whitmire Food Mart. They then donated the food, and a check, to the Pomaria Food Bank.

