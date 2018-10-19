Good works won’t get us to Heaven

Some people are deceived in thinking their good works will get them into Heaven. Some will say I’m a good person. I’m not perfect, but I try to do what’s right.

”God tells us there is none good, but the Father which is in Heaven.“

We all sin and never could be perfect, no matter how hard we try. There was only one perfect and that is Jesus Christ.

“As it is written, there is none righteous, no not one.” Romans 3:10.

“Our righteousness are as filthy rags.” Isaiah 63:6

There is no way we could make it to Heaven without Jesus. Our hope is in Jesus and not ourselves.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith: and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast: For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.

We should tell others to repent of their sins and trust Jesus alone for salvation. Good works want get us to Heaven.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

