Lions Club of Newberry celebrates 90 years

The Lions Club of Newberry Charter. - Courtesy photo The Lions Club of Newberry Charter. - The fireplace at the Lions Club Clubhouse which dates back to 1933. - Courtesy photo The fireplace at the Lions Club Clubhouse which dates back to 1933. - William Ashmore, president of the Lions Club of Newberry, holds the original charter for the club from 1928. To his right is Doggett Whitaker, longest serving member, and to his left is Pete Simpson, club secretary. - Courtesy photo William Ashmore, president of the Lions Club of Newberry, holds the original charter for the club from 1928. To his right is Doggett Whitaker, longest serving member, and to his left is Pete Simpson, club secretary. -

NEWBERRY — In 1928 the International Association of Lions Clubs issued a charter stating the following:

“Know ye that the International Association of Lions Clubs has granted and by these presents does grant to the Members whose names are hereunto affixed, and to all regularly elected members and their successors, this Charter fully constituting them a Local Club under the name and title of “The Lions Club of Newberry.”

The members named as charter members were:

Richard L. Baker, H.H. Brown, W.C. Brown, John F. Clarkson, F.N. Calmes, Beale H. Cromer, M.C. Dendy, Thomas E. Epting, J.W. Earhardt Jr., L.F. Fischer, Harry H. Hedgepath, Price K. Harmon, E.M. Lipscomb, Charles Lea, J.C. Longshore, George Rodelsperger, R.D. Steer, H.O. Swittenberg, R.G. Wallace, Leland S. Wilson.

Thus began 90 years of service to the community of Newberry, the state of South Carolina, and persons throughout the world through the auspices of the International Association of Lions Clubs.

Why do Lions focus on vision and hearing? In 1925, Helen Keller, world renown advocate for individuals with vision and hearing disabilities, addressed the Lions Club International Convention and challenged them to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Since that time, Lions have gone on to become the world’s largest service organization, with 1.36 million members in 209 countries around the world, including over 4,000 members here in South Carolina. Two of their focuses have remained vision and hearing, even to this day, giving the gift of sight and hearing to those in need.

Lions Clubs are composed of men and women who want to serve. In many cases husbands and wives are members of the same club. You may have seen them on “Candy Day” when they distribute free candy and accept donations toward charitable projects. Or perhaps you have purchased a “Lions Club Broom” where the proceeds go to charity and local needs. All of the club expenses are covered by dues, so 100 percent of donations are used to support needy individuals and charitable causes.

South Carolina Lions embody their motto of “WE SERVE” by reaching out and providing millions of dollars annually in services to those in need in South Carolina. For starters, in a recent fiscal year local Lions Clubs provided 15,610 pairs of eyeglasses to individuals who didn’t have the resources to otherwise purchase them. They also provided 95 eye surgeries ranging from cataracts to detached retinas and beyond; they were able to assist with providing 99 hearing aids for individuals on fixed or limited incomes; and they provided 8,337 free health screenings to local schools, businesses, community and civic groups. All together, they helped save the S.C. Healthcare System over $1.4 million dollars in healthcare costs. Even with all those successes, there are still people on waiting lists for these services.

The Lions Club of Newberry maintains a deposit box in front of the Community Hall/Chamber of Commerce on Calhoun Street where eyeglasses that are no longer needed may be donated for use on medical missions in third world countries. These glasses are transferred to the Lions Club of South Carolina for processing and then sent to the countries of greatest need. Our Newberry Lions Club also donates to local and national charities such as Boys State, Girls State and Leader Dogs for the Blind.

How can you help? If you need a broom, Lions Club brooms are available at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry. The next time you see the Newberry Lions Club conducting a fundraiser, make a contribution, no matter how small. Through their ability to negotiate reduced rates for services, they are able to leverage, for every dollar donated, an additional five dollars more in services. You can also visit www.sclions.org and click on the DONATE button to make a secure on-line contribution. Finally, you can send your tax-deductible contribution to the S.C. Lions Foundation, 234 Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.

As all Lions know, they are Loving Individuals providing Others with Needed Services. Got a little LION in you? Call 803- 381-1952 for more information about the Lions Club of Newberry.

