Wolves stand firm on Day Two of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The Newberry women’s golf team held strong on the second day of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial with a third-place finish, posting a two-round score of 611 (+35). The Wolves have had a strong outing so far in the fall season with three-straight top-three finishes.

Taylor Lance would shoot a plus two on the second day and had a total score of 146 (+2), tying for a fourth-place finish. This is Newberry’s third straight top-five individual that has placed during the 2018 fall season. Johana Lunackova shot a 76 in the final round for a two-day score of 151 (+7). Lunackova came in 17th place for the Wolves.

Nabila Inak improved on her round one score, shaving two strokes of her round. Inak finished tied for 22nd with a score of 154 (+10). Hanne Sofie Borgen shot a two-day total of 160 (+16), tying her for 42nd place. Aubrey Guyton rounds out the Newberry competitors, finishing with a score of 169 (+25). Guyton finished tied for 69th.

Newberry was beat out by South Atlantic Conference foe Anderson, posting a score of 584 (+8) for a first-place finish. Newberry did beat out opponents Catawba who finished ninth with a score of 621 (+25) and Lincoln Memorial who finished tenth with a score of 625 (+29).

The Wolves will return to action Oct. 29-30 for the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate hosted by Coker College at the Jekyll Island Golf Club in Jekyll Island, Ga.

