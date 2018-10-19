Wolves fall to Anderson on the road

The Wolves (8-13, 3-11 SAC) posted set score of 21-25, 17-25 and 15-25. - Courtesy photo The Wolves (8-13, 3-11 SAC) posted set score of 21-25, 17-25 and 15-25. -

ANDERSON — The Newberry volleyball team fell to a tough Anderson squad, 3-0 Tuesday evening at the Abney Athletic Center.

The Wolves (8-13, 3-11 SAC) posted set score of 21-25, 17-25 and 15-25. The Trojans were able to jump out early in the first frame with a 6-2 advantage including five unanswered points. Anderson pushed their lead to 17-9 later in the set before Newberry gained some momentum and went on a 7-1 run which included two kills from Toni-Anne Whitlow and Sidra Triplett. With Newberry on the brink of falling in the set, they were able to score three straight points to make it 24-21 before Anderson closed out the frame.

Newberry was paced by Whitlow with a team-high eight kills while Zoe Dinkins added seven kills, hitting .455 on the night. Olivia Kozemko lead the team in assists with 14 while Taylor Garrison added 10 assists.

Kensley Jordan lead the defensive effort with 13 digs while Mary Siebert had six digs. Dinkins finished the match with six block assists. Newberry had a total of seven blocks on the night.

