Newberry County Auditor Donna Lominack

-

This week we have the opportunity to learn about the Newberry County Auditor who has prominent responsibilities in administrating tax laws in Newberry County and serves as the supervisor of the Office of County Auditor. Donna Lominack has served 41 years in the Auditor’s Office and will provide background information of interest to Newberry County citizens.

The County Auditor is the elected official responsible on the county level for administrating all ad valorem property tax laws regarding the assessment, levying, and accounting of such taxes. Ad valorem tax is calculated with the actual market value of taxable property located within a jurisdiction. In Newberry County the Auditor is responsible for Newberry County, Newberry County School District, City of Newberry, Towns of Whitmire, Pomaria, Little Mountain and Prosperity. While sales taxes have a discretionary component, property taxes are entirely mandatory. Citizens can choose, in some degree, how much they want to spend on taxable purchases, but property taxes are tied to include the School Board and councils representing city and county governments.

“I am currently in my third term and at this time, I do plan to run for a four-year term in 2020. I have worked in the Auditor’s office for 41 years. The Auditor’s office has five employees that are most knowledgeable and strive to assist citizens of our county.”

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Margaret-Brackett-2.jpg

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.