American Cancer Society R.A.T. P.A.C.

The Lakelands have a rich history with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. Both the Abbeville/McCormick and Greenwood events will be celebrating their 25th anniversaries, with Laurens and Newberry marking their 24th year of Relay. Over this time, we have been fortunate to have many talented and wonderful volunteers. They have been innovative in their quest to make Relay fun and successful.

Because of these caring people and those that have supported Relay over the years, the mortality rate is down 26%. We have more cancer survivors than ever, and we currently have nine research grants in South Carolina totaling over $5,000.000. These are just a few of the great things due to Relay and the people that support it.

We are looking for a PAC of RATS. This RAT PAC can come from all over the Lakelands. We hope to find at least 50 of these for Abbeville/McCormick and Greenwood counties. As well as 48 between Laurens and Newberry.

So, what does RATS have to do with Relay and fighting cancer? Well, this PAC (people actively committed) to RAT (raising a thousand) will help us reach our goals as we move into our 2019 Relay season. We will also be valued advocates of our mission: Save lives, Celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

We would love to see a diverse group of people join the PAC. Because cancer knows no limits. We need those that reach all areas of their counties. So, we are inviting community leaders, local business owners, police, firefighters, principals, survivors, seniors, young adults, children wanting to make a difference. Please help us to spread the word and recruit these special members.

We are planning to have a reveal party for all of those that become RAT PAC members by mid-September. From then till the first week in November. We ask that you work to R.aise A. T.housand. At that time, we will host a recognition and appreciation ceremony for all that participate.

We are recruiting people now to be part of this special group. If you or someone you know would be great for this, please contact Hoyt Dorn at hdorn@cancer.org or call 864-871-4210 for Abbeville, Greenwood, McCormick and Newberry counties. You can also contact Cheri Standridge at cheri.standridge@cancer.org or call 864-617-3503 for Laurens county.

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.

