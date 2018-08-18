Page resigns from head coaching position

Sean Page, Newberry College’s women’s basketball coach, has resigned. - Courtesy photo Sean Page, Newberry College’s women’s basketball coach, has resigned. -

NEWBERRY – Sean Page, the winningest head coach in the history of Newberry women’s basketball, has resigned after 10 years at the helm to accept the head coaching position at Auburn University at Montgomery.

“I want to thank the staff, faculty, students and especially the student-athletes and coaches that I’ve worked with for all of their contributions to our program during my time here,” Page said. “It’s been a great 10 years and I’m proud that the program has had success on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. This is an extremely tough move for us, but it does allow us to get closer to family in Alabama. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to be the head coach at Newberry College for the last 10 years, and my family and I will say goodbye to Newberry with great sadness, but I look forward to maintaining the lifelong friendships and relationships that have been built during our time here as a family.”

Page compiled a 179-110 record in his time in Scarlet and Gray and won at least 15 games in all 10 seasons at the helm, including a high of 21 wins during the 2009-10 season and again in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship season of 2014-15. He departs as the fifth-winningest coach in SAC history, while his 119 wins in conference play are fourth-most since the SAC began sponsoring women’s basketball during the 1990-91 season.

“Sean has had a great run at Newberry,” said Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson. “He had winning seasons every year, he won a league championship, he recruited good student-athletes that were talented on the court and in the classroom. I’m happy for Sean. This is a good move for him and a good move for his family. We wish him the best, and I look forward to following his career at Auburn University at Montgomery. In addition to losing Sean, Newberry College will also lose his wife, Susan. She has been a valued member of the Newberry staff.”

Page’s teams appeared in the 2010 and 2015 editions of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, reaching the SAC Tournament final in both seasons. His teams hosted conference tournament quarterfinals on six occasions and made seven trips to the conference semifinals.

Page shared SAC Coach of the Year honors in 2010 and has mentored three SAC Freshmen of the Year, two SAC Scholar-Athletes, a SAC Tournament MVP, two First Team Academic All-Americans, two honorable mention All-Americans, and a Freshman All-American. Seventeen of his student-athletes have received all-South Atlantic Conference accolades, including 10 first-team honorees, with an additional five players earning all-freshman recognition.

Newberry reached the 20-win plateau on three occasions and finished as high second in the South Atlantic Conference standings during Page’s tenure, a feat the Wolves accomplished twice. Newberry finished in the top half of the league standings in all 10 of Page’s seasons at the helm, a feat accomplished just three times in the 11 seasons prior to his arrival.

Assistant Head Coach Joanna Tincher, who has spent five seasons on staff at Newberry, will serve as the Wolves’ interim head coach. She has previous head coaching experience, leading the Converse program for four seasons, and has also spent time as an assistant coach at Wofford and Alabama-Huntsville. She played collegiately at Francis Marion and professionally for Italian team Nuoro Lokomotiv.

“We are pleased to name Joanna Tincher as our interim head coach,” said Patterson. “She has been a key member of the women’s basketball program, and has had a hand in all phases of the program. A search for our new coach starts immediately, and Coach Tincher is a candidate.”

Tincher to serve as interim head coach