Deral Brown joins wrestling staff

NEWBERRY — Cy Wainwright, Newberry College head wrestling coach, announced the hiring of Deral Brown as an assistant coach.

Brown, a former wrestler at Newberry, joins the staff from State University of New York College at Cortland where he was an assistant coach for the past two seasons.

In two seasons at SUNY Cortland, he coached nine NCAA qualifiers, three NCAA All-Americans, and one NCAA National Champion. He also assisted in leading the Dragons to a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships in 2017.

Prior to SUNY Cortland, Brown was the head wrestling coach at Fort Dorchester High School during the 2014-15 season. At Fort Dorchester, he was named South Carolina’s 4A Wrestling Coach of the Year after leading the team to a first-place finish at the South Carolina state championship.

Brown was a four-year starter during his career at Newberry. Brown was a two-time NCAA qualifier and NCAA All-American after a fourth-place finish in the 149-pound bracket at the NCAA Division II Championships in 2013. Brown holds the school record for major decisions and is currently tied with Bryant Blanton for the most wins in program history with 143 overall.

Brown, a native from Elgin, wrestled for Lugoff-Elgin High School in South Carolina where he was a three-time state champion.

Deral Brown, a former Newberry College wrestler, returns to Newberry after holding the position of assistant coach at State University of New York College at Cortland for the past two seasons. Courtesy photo