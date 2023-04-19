While most people take shelter when severe weather looms, lineworkers gear up and prepare to head out. They are among the first responders after storms and other catastrophic events, often making the scene safe for other public safety heroes. While their responsibility is enormous, their commitment to the job – and their communities – looms even larger.

Customer needs and safety always come first at Duke Energy, and with all area utilities, but it’s our lineworkers who are in the trenches – through hurricanes, lightning, wind, ice, and even extreme heat and cold. Whether in a Duke Energy truck or a Newberry Electric Cooperative truck, they work diligently through high-stress situations and the aftermath, including sometimes widespread power outages. If you had a conversation with any of them today, they’d tell you that nothing satisfies them more in their work than helping get the lights back on for their customers.

National Lineworker Appreciation Day (NLAD) on April 18 recognizes utility lineworkers nationwide and their commitments to safety and ensuring electricity is flowing for those who depend on it. Please join me in thanking all South Carolina’s lineworkers for their commitment to powering Newberry County and all communities throughout the Palmetto State. Together we are building an increasingly green resilient energy grid that can withstand severe weather threats.

Theo Lane is the District Manager - Government & Community Relations at Duke Energy.