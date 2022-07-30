On July 26, 1990, one of the most comprehensive and influential pieces of civil rights legislation was signed. This law impacts everyone. Notably, this law protects the rights of one-third of South Carolinians, per the CDC. This law is the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). We celebrate its 32nd year during Disability Pride Month!

What is Disability Pride? Disability pride is defined by individual and community pride in being part of the disability community. Disability pride is critical as it builds in us the confidence to navigate life and not feel ashamed of having a disability.

“Disability” is not a negative word. We are proud of who we are, and the barriers we have overcome have only made us stronger. It’s ok to have a disability!

The ADA prohibits public entities from discriminating against individuals with disabilities in services, programs, and activities. The ADA makes it possible for us all to live fully and freely. Since the ADA was signed into law, the disability community has used the anniversary month of July to celebrate our Disability Pride.

While the law is 32 years old, people with disabilities still face discrimination. We still have barriers to accessing services on a regular basis, including in South Carolina. Since 1 in 3 South Carolinians has a disability, we call on all people, disabled, allies, family, and friends, to urge our local, state and federal legislators to protect the rights of South Carolinians with disabilities!

Spread the word and remind your state, local, and federal lawmakers of the rights of people with disabilities. Learn more about how you can contact your lawmaker by visiting https://www.able-sc.org/press/ada-32.

Happy Disability Independence and Disability Pride!

Mary Alex Kopp, Director of Public Relations at Able South Carolina. She can be reached at mkopp@able-sc.org.