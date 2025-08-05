NEWBERRY — In his first 18 days as Interim Superintendent, Dr. Chan Anderson has immersed himself in the district, getting to know school principals and employees, board members and people in the community. Anderson said he likes to take things one day at a time and that’s the mindset he’s taking as students head back into the classrooms today.

“That’s when I’m the best version of myself. I want everyone to get better each day. If we bring our best version on Day One, we need to be better on Day Two,” he said.

Anderson said safety and growth will be key goals throughout the 2025-26 school year.

“Everything is encompassed in safety and growth,” he said.

That not only includes safety within the schools, but also safety at school events/activities. It’s equally as important, he said, for students and faculty to feel safe because leaders cannot lead unless the schools are safe.

“Everyone can’t do their jobs unless safety is there,” Anderson said.

Anderson added that a great school year cannot happen without the cooperation and help from parents, saying parents have to do what they can to ensure their kids are in school every day.

“If attendance is inconsistent, then we cannot grow so it’s imperative that they help us,” he said.

That same help also extends into the first couple of weeks into the school year – a time where parents, teachers and staff are getting students where they need to be and working out the first day of school hiccups.

“Especially those first two weeks. Be patient, especially with car lines. Pack your patience. We have procedure in place so everyone is safe at all of our schools,” Anderson said. “Be patient when it’s related to class schedules. Our district is comprised of many people and we’re not perfect, but we will get it right.”

Parents, he added, need to help the district tell the stories the community needs to here. There are many positive things happening in the district – create the narrative to tell those positive stories you see.

Anderson also offered a few tips for parents and students to use throughout the school year. The most important of those tips? If you see something, say something.

“Remember that law enforcement is there to support and help us,” he said.

While many students will be returning to the same school, the new school year could also mean new students to the school. Anderson hopes that some of the older students in schools will be a mentor to the younger students and help them find their classes.

And if anyone has any questions or concerns, Anderson said the quickest way to contact him will be via email at [email protected]. But before emailing Anderson about concerns with their students or a specific issue within their child’s classroom, go through the proper chain of command before reaching out to him.

“When you have concerns, be fair to our principals. Reach out to the teacher first for a resolution, then the school principal and then contact me if that hasn’t happened,” he said. “I’m here and I’m available. We’re an organization and we have to find the balance of people and policy – a happy medium.”

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].