PROSPERITY — On August 12, from 5-8:30 p.m, the community is invited to come out and mingle with law enforcement, EMS and other local vendors during the annual National Night Out, located at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

National Night Out is a national community-building event that promotes partnership between the community and law enforcement. This year the community can enjoy bounce houses, music, food and entertainment.

A dive team will be showing kids and adults their dive gear and, weather permitting, a helicopter will be on site for everyone to see. There will also be drone demonstrations, a gaming trailer and area businesses setting up and offering refreshments.

A special thanks goes to Officer Hampton Smith, Town Administrator Karen Livingston and Mayor Derek Underwood for helping set up this year’s National Night Out.

During the event, there will also be a dedication for the new park equipment. The Prosperity Police Department encourages the community to come out for all the festivities that are planned. Water and snow cones will be available to help people beat the heat.

