LEXINGTON COUNTY — A Newberry man will spend the next 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a handful of charges involving the sexual abuse of minors, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced July 28.

Trevor Grant Oty, 22, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of first-degree criminal solicitation of a minor on July 10 in Lexington County General Sessions Court. Circuit Court Judge Debra McCaslin handed down Oty’s sentence.

In a social media post from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, on July 10, 2024, LCSO investigated a report that Oty has assaulted a minor in Lexington County. After an extensive investigation, additional minors were identified. It was determined, the post said, that Oty concocted a scheme to coerce victims into engaging in sexual activity, which was carried out over the course of several months.

Under state law, second-degree criminal sexual conduct is classified as a violent and serious offense. Oty will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. He was transported to the State Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

