Historical events from September 1924

The month of September has been home to many historical events over the years. Here’s a look at some that helped to shape the world in September 1924.

· The Dawes Plan goes into effect on September 1. The plan details a restructuring of reparations payments Germany owes to the Allied Powers in the aftermath of World War I. Charles G. Dawes, who was integral in developing the plan, would be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1925 for his contributions.

· On September 2, Negro National League President Rube Foster announces the first “Negro World Series” would be played in October. Foster announces the series will feature the champion of his league and the champion of the Eastern Colored League.

· At least 300 civilians are killed during the Taif massacre in the Kingdom of Hejaz on September 3.

· The fourth annual Miss America Pageant is held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 6. Miss Philadelphia, Ruth Malcomson, wins the pageant. Miss Columbus, Mary Katherine Campbell of Ohio, finishes as First Runner-Up after winning the pageant the previous two years.

· John Dillinger, who would ultimately be identified as the mastermind behind a gang accused of robbing 24 banks and four police stations, attempts to rob a grocery store in Indiana on September 6. The attempt marked Dillinger’s first attempt at a major crime, but he and his accomplice are quickly apprehended and sent to jail.

· Twenty people, including four police officers, are killed during a gun battle in the American territory of Hawaii on September 9. The Hanapepe massacre stemmed from a dispute amongst striking workers at the McBryde sugar plantation on the island of Kauai.

· The sensational trial of Nathan F. Leopold, Jr. and Richard Albert Loeb ends on September 10. Each man is sentenced to life plus 99 years for the kidnapping and murder of Bobby Franks in May.

· Pengiran Ahmad Tajuddin becomes the new Sultan of Brunei on September 11. Ahmad Tajuddin serves until his death in 1950.

· Thomas Wade Landry is born in Mission, Texas, on September 11. Landry would become the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League, a job he held for 29 seasons.

· General of the Armies John J. Pershing retires from the United States Army on September 13. The highly decorated General Pershing is the last American military officer to achieve the rank of a six-star general.

· Horace Saks and Bernard Gimbel open the luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue at 611 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on September 15.

· First baseman Jim Bottomley of the St. Louis Cardinals sets a major league record when he drives in 12 runs in a nine-inning game on September 16. The record still stands, though Bottomley now shares it with a fellow St. Louis Cardinal, Mark Whiten, who drove in 12 runs against the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a doubleheader on September 7, 1993.

· On September 18, the United States military occupation of the Dominican Republic ends after more than eight years.

· Joseph Stalin orders the arrest of Alexander Krasnoshchyokov on September 19. Krasnoshchyokov is the first prominent Bolshevik to be arrested under the leadership of Stalin, who ultimately allows Krasnoshchyokov to rejoin the government in 1925. That second chance would prove somewhat brief, as Stalin would order Krasnoshchyokov’s execution in 1937.

· The American freighter SS Clifton sinks in Lake Huron on September 22. All 26 crew members perish, and the wreckage of the Clifton would not be found until 2016.

· British racer Malcolm Campbell breaks the record for the fastest speed on land on September 24. Campbell, driving a Sunbeam 350HP with a V12 engine, reaches a speed of 146.18 miles per hour, narrowly breaking the record set by Ernest Eldridge just months earlier.

· Controls on the German Navy are relaxed on September 30 in recognition of improved relations between the Allied Powers and Germany.