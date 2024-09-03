NEWBERRY — Registration is now open for the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s KinderFun program.

For ages three to five (with a birthday cutoff of September 1), the program offers a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Similar to the model of the summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning September 21 and ending October 26.

Unless noted elsewhere on the program’s schedule, each week will be held at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension.

Josh Ammons, program coordinator said the program started in 2020 as a fall activity for children that were not old enough to participate in youth football or cheerleading, taking the place of the previously offered Kinder Soccer program.

“With there being other opportunities for children to play soccer, we wanted to offer a unique program,” Ammon said. “We teach a new activity each week, with the goal being to introduce children to games that need minimal amounts of equipment.”

Ammons said the program was fun for participants, parents and staff, with all activities being something parents could play with their children at home.

“The growth of the program has been amazing, with the maximum number of participants each year,” Ammons said. “We hear all year from returning participants how excited they are for KinderFun to start.”

The program will be limited to the first 20 participants to register. Participants must provide their own drink bottles.

Registration can be completed by visiting the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street or online at www.NewberryPRT.com. The deadline for this program is September 13 or until filled.

Any questions can be directed to the department at 803-321-1015.