NEWBERRY — This month, Newberry County Veterans’ Affairs had the honor and privilege of participating in three Quilt of Valor presentations.

Quilts of Valor are handmade quilts given to a service member or veteran that has been touched by war as a thank you for their service and sacrifice for serving our country.

Henry Kunkle, a 107-year-old World War II veteran, was presented his quilt during a ceremony at White Oak Manor.

Thomas Longshore, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran, was presented his quilt during a ceremony at the Economic Development Office Conference Room.

Raleigh Hickman, our own Newberry County Veterans’ Affairs director, was also one of the recipients. He is a Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom veterans and was presented his quilt at the ceremony at the Economic Development Office Conference Room.

Congratulations to the Quilt of Valor recipients and thank you for your service. Also, thank you to the Quilt of Valor organization and volunteers for honoring our veterans.