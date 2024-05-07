NEWBERRY — Newberry Opera House is excited to announce its call for volunteers for the upcoming season. As we gear up for an exhilarating lineup of performances and events, we are seeking passionate individuals to be a part of the cause behind the applause by joining our team of ambassadors!

Did you know?

Currently, over 80 volunteers donate thousands of hours each season. Volunteers have saved Newberry Opera House over $2,000,000 in costs since the Opera House was dedicated and reopened in 1998.

Our Mission and Purpose

Newberry Opera House is a place that is your own. As a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization, we strive to enhance the cultural and economic development of Newberry and the Midlands through the window of the arts. We are committed to fostering a sense of community engagement where the arts are accessible to all. If our mission speaks to you, consider volunteering with us.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of our events, providing support in various areas such as ushering, ticketing, giving tours, recycling, and more. By volunteering with us, individuals can immerse themselves in the excitement of live performances and history while making meaningful connections with fellow arts enthusiasts. If you are feeling nervous, rest assured, we have you covered! We offer training and ongoing support to help you shine in your role. You’ll be equipped with all the tools and guidance you need to feel confident and make a real impact.

Joining our volunteer team isn’t just about giving; it’s also about receiving! You’ll gain valuable skills, forge new friendships, and become part of a warm, welcoming community that feels like home. As another bonus, you get to see world-class entertainment for free! Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit NewberryOperaHouse.com to sign up and learn more. No prior experience is necessary, and volunteers of all backgrounds and ages (15 and up) are welcome.

Volunteer Training for the new season will take place on August 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Edward Kyzer Firehouse Convention Center in Newberry, SC.

Together, we can create unforgettable experiences that inspire, entertain, and enrich our community. Join us in shaping the future of the Newberry Opera House, one round of applause at a time.

For further information, please contact: Sierra Wesson, Front of House Coordinator, Newberry Opera House, Sierra@NewberryOperaHouse.com