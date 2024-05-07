NEWBERRY — At a special called meeting of City Council on Tuesday evening, April 30, Jason Taylor, of Winnsboro, SC, was unanimously selected as the new City Manager for the City of Newberry. Taylor will begin his duties on July 1. The City Council has authorized Mayor Foster Senn to finalize the terms of an employment agreement.

Taylor is a successful 30-year veteran of local government in South Carolina, with 21 years serving as either a Town Manager or County Administrator. He is currently serving as the Winnsboro Town Manager, a full-service municipality, in addition to traditional municipal services, also provides multiple utilities to the town’s residents, as well as surrounding communities. Management experience includes extensive experience in all aspects of local government including budget development, financial management, community and economic development, land use regulation, and infrastructure planning, permitting, and construction. He has demonstrated excellence as a creative problem solver, and an involved, hands-on manager, that leads through consensus and team building, while also strongly focusing on public and intergovernmental relations.

He was selected from a field of 28 highly qualified applicants from throughout South Carolina and across the country, including New York, Utah, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois.

“We’re excited Jason Taylor will be Newberry’s city manager. He’s had much success in his career and has extensive experience managing all parts of local government,” said Mayor Senn. “Jason has made a difference everywhere he’s served. He’s well-liked, and I know the community and staff will enjoy working with him” he said.

Prior to his work in Winnsboro, which began in 2021, Taylor was the County Administrator for Fairfield County, 2016-2021; Town Administrator for the Town of Ridgeland, 2002-2016; Executive Director of the Economic Development and Planning Office for Saluda County, 1998-2002; and in various positions at the Lexington County Department of Social Services, 1990-1998.

Taylor is a 1994 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a master’s degree in public administration, and a 1990 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He has and continues to serve in leadership roles on community boards, commissions, and committees, as well as professional organizations.

He will succeed Interim City Manager, Ed Driggers, who came on board July 1, 2023, to manage the day-to-day operations and assisted City Council with the search.