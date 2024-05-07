NEWBERRY — Newberry Veterans Affairs recently teamed up with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) S.C. Wheelin’ Sportsman to host a fishing day at Hidden Lake at the Newberry Recreation Complex, in the City of Newberry.

“This fishing event was a way to pay tribute to the families of active-duty personnel, veterans and those currently serving abroad,” said Director of Newberry County Veterans’ Affairs, Raleigh Hickman.

Multiple partners and organizations helped to make this day possible, including American Legion Post 219 and Post 24, U.S. Forest Service, Biodone USA Bait Shop of Prosperity, Ronnie’s Buffet and Grill, and Curtis Wicker.

Hickman said the day would not have been possible without the help of these organizations and volunteers, which included Jennifer Hodge McLain and Gary Peters, board members of the NWTF South Carolina.