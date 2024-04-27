SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Lorna Shay Elders, 37, with Harassment – 1st degree, Improper Examination of Private Records by a Public Official, and Misconduct in Office on Monday, April 15, 2024. SLED charged Elders with a second count of Improper Examination of Private Records by a Public Official and a second count of Misconduct in Office on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Elders was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center on Monday, April 15, 2024, and booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.