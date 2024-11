SOUTH CAROLINA— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Kilenna Michelle Wright, 39, with Furnishing Contraband to Prisoners and Misconduct in Office on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

SLED was requested by the Darlington County Sheriff’ Office. Details can be found in the attached warrants. Wright was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4 th Circuit Solicitor’s Office