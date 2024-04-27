COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Orchid Society is proud to announce the 2024 South Carolina Orchid Show and Sale held at the Garden Council of Greater Columbia Building at 1605 Park Circle in Downtown Columbia, S.C.- near USC! The show will feature thousands of blooming orchids, presented by societies and growers from all over the Southeast. We have hundreds of participants – and more than a dozen accredited judges attending to make sure that we have the very best on display! This is an American Orchid Society accredited show with cash prizes and national awards given to the best plants and displays. And best of all- admission the show is free for all to attend!

In addition- we will have many other special attractions and offers for our guests:

• We will have multiple vendors at the show selling their wares: We have 3 orchid growers from the Carolina’s- and sculptors and jewelry designers- all that are highlighting the beauty of orchids!

• The show will have open classes on Saturday 4/27 and Sunday 4/28 at Noon and 2 p.m. each day. These are focused on basic orchid care and three of the most common orchids that people keep at home.

• We are providing “Re-Pot on the Spot” where you can bring in your orchid that might need a new pot- or some basic clean up and care and for a small donation we will repot your plant- help make sure it is in the best shape possible and give you advice or care information to take home!

• We will have special exhibits from the Ikebana Society of beautiful Japanese floral arrangements.

• We have fantastic raffles for orchids- supplies and blooming plants that you can win!

• And we have our “Education Stations” set up this year so that you can learn about the incredible diversity of orchid plants and see which one might be best for you to add to your home!

Orchids are the most popular houseplant in the world and in the U.S. You can find them anywhere you look- and your audience wants to know how to grow them- whereto buy them- and who can help them! The South Carolina Orchid Society can help with all of that- and this show is the best way to get started! We want people to walk away knowing that they CAN grown orchids at home!!

We have society members available for interviews, appearances and would welcome any of our partners from the media to attend our event for photos, news segments and you would get some unforgettable images! This is a one-of-a-kind event in Columbia, and we hope you can help us get the word out to your audience!

SHOW INFORMATION:

The 2024 South Carolina Orchid Show and Sale

Garden Council of Greater Columbia Building: 1605 Park Circle, Columbia, SC 29201

(Corner of Pickens and Blossom Streets- downtown Columbia, near USC)

• Friday April 26th: 1 PM – 6 PM

• Saturday April 27th: 11 AM – 6 PM

• Classes: “How to Care for Orchids in your Home” at noon with Master Grower Gene Crocker and at 2 PM- “Dendrobium Orchids” with Linda Thorne of Seagrove Orchids

• Sunday April 28th: 11 AM – 4 PM

• Classes: “Tropical Ladyslipper Orchids” at noon with Bridget Uzar from Carter and Holmes Orchids and at 2 PM- “Cattleya Orchids” with Mark Reinke of Marble Branch Farms.