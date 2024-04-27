NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council held their biweekly meeting on Wednesday, April 17. Council recognized five employees for their dedication to Newberry County.

Heather Chapman, who was unable to attend the meeting, was recognized for her five years working for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in the detention center.

“Heather works at the detention center and as you may know, that’s a challenging environment to work in with long hours,” County Administrator Jeff Shaker said. “She works as the dayshift booking officer and we appreciate everything she does, not only for us as citizens, but also protecting the staff and inmates.”

Clarence Turner, a softball coach who was unable to attend the meeting because he was coaching, was recognized for 10 years working for county facilities.

“He said ‘I won’t be at tonight’s meeting because I will be coaching them,’ and I told him he made the right decision,” said Shaker. “They’re undefeated right now, they’re a powerhouse team.”

Andrew Stout was recognized for his 20 years of dedication to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Stout works as a dispatcher and was described by his employees as someone who remained cool under pressure.

“He joined the county in the spring of 2004 as a dispatcher in communication and he’s held that position for 20 years,” Shaker said. “He’s currently the nightshift leader and does a fantastic job.”

The county recognized two employees for reaching retirement. The first was Bridget Fain, who worked for the county for 19 years.

“We thank you for everything that you did over your career in Planning and Development Services, Building and Zoning. She spent 19 years working in that department, where she did storm water management, worked with zoning admin and staffed the Planning commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. You did a fantastic job, Bridget,” Shaker said.

Carolyn Tobe was also recognized for retiring after a 20 year long career in the Auditor’s Office.

“She came in as a property tech specialist…and just a few things Miss Donna has said about you is her warm personality, attention to detail, willingness to go the extra mile and be a team player. You were just invaluable to her,” said Shaker. “We really appreciate everything you did over your 20 year career.”

Council passed a resolution recognizing Reuben Elementary students Harper Rowe and Ali Chapman for co-writing and illustrating “Phoenix and the Town Power Outage.” On March 22, the students were recognized and rewarded by the Newberry County Electric Co-op for winning the enLIGHTenSC Book Challenge, The book won both locally and statewide, meaning that “Phoenix and the Town Power Outage” will be printed and published to schools statewide to help educate students about electric Co-ops.

Council also gave a proclamation declaring April 30 as National Therapy Animal Day. Recognizing the day helps recognize the animals that play a crucial role in the lives of those who need them for support, help and other needs.

County Council will meet again on Wednesday, May 1. A work session will begin at 5 p.m. with the usual meeting following at 6 p.m.