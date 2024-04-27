GREENWOOD — Emily Galloway, an award-winning horticulture student and Presidential Ambassador at Piedmont Technical College (PTC), was named a 2024 New Century Transfer Scholar and recipient of a $2,250 scholarship at Phi Theta Kappa’s premier annual event, PTK Catalyst 2024, held April 4-8, 2024, in Orlando.

New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. The student receiving the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in each state is selected for the honor. More than 2,200 students from more than 1,300 college campuses nationwide were nominated. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

“We congratulate Emily for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the AACC to recognize these outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”

“Emily is extremely bright and hard-working,” Horticulture Program Director Daniel Greenwell said. “We offer a lot of opportunities for students, and she takes advantage of as many as she can. She is always moving forward.”