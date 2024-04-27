GREENVILLE — On May 8, 2024, at 10 a.m., Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) will open their third specialty retail store in South Carolina – Auten’s Loft Greenville. The boutique-style experience is located in the Woodruff Rd. Goodwill Retail Store at 1902 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.

Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten and offers affordable designer and name-brand women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories and select home décor in a refined, stylish setting. Products, taken entirely from donations, are tailored to those who are looking for trendy, fashionable and designer apparel and furnishings. The fashion-minded staff will be on hand to help customers style the perfect outfit, whether they are a fashion-savvy mom, a budget-minded businessperson, or just a smart shopper with an eye for what’s trending.

The first two Auten’s Loft locations, located in Chapin and Lexington, have become a go-to shopping experience for upscale thrifters across the region.

“As we celebrate the grand opening of Auten’s Loft in Greenville, we are not just unveiling an upscale thrift boutique; we are opening doors to opportunity and empowerment. Each purchase made at Auten’s Loft fuels our goal to educate and train individuals, providing them with the tools they need to secure sustainable employment. Through ventures like this, we are not only offering premium finds, but also building bridges to brighter futures, making a profound impact on workforce development throughout South Carolina,” said Pat Michaels, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina.

Starting on May 8, Auten’s Loft will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.