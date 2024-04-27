COLUMBIA— The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a full day honoring Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month, on April 29th at the Lance Cpl. Dana Cornell Darnell (Greenville) VA Clinic. The day will consist of several activities, staggered throughout the day from 9 am – 3 pm. A list of the activities is below: 9-10 am – Teal Walk The Teal Walk is for ANYONE interested in raising awareness about sexual violence and the importance of prevention. Show support for survivors by walking with us! Wear some teal or walk in your heels. Whatever works for you!

10:30 – 11:30 am – Creative Healing Creative Healing for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. This creativity opportunity will provide space for you to consider developing and expanding creative outlets in your life, recognize a new pathway to relaxation, engage in rejuvenating fun, and focus on remaining present in the moment. It will also offer a chance to practice a mindfulness meditation beneficial in every healing journey.

11:30 am – 12:30 pm – Tai Chi Tai Chi for Healthy Coping for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. Low-impact movements for all ages. Tai Chi improves strength, flexibility, and balance. The movements help people feel more relaxed and can lower anxiety, stress, and depression.

1 -3 pm – Healthy Healing Journaling Healthy Healing Journaling for Veterans with a history of sexual trauma. This journaling opportunity will provide space for you to find calm in your day and ease stress while connecting with other survivors who have had similar experiences. Separate journaling sessions will be held for men and women.

Please note that ALL programs, aside from the Teal Walk are offered in recognition of SAAPM for survivors of sexual assault & MST ONLY. To register for participation or more information contact Dr. Shantel Edmonds at 803-776-4000, ext. 57329

Who: Veterans, spouses & families, caregivers, active-duty military

What: Greenville Healthy Living Day

When: April 29, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 41 Park Creek Drive Greenville, SC 29605-4270

RSVP: Media interested in attending appointment ceremony must RSVP to Columbia VA Public Affairs at vhacmspublicaffairs@va.gov, or by calling 803-776-4000 ext. 53445/57260.

For more information about what’s going on at the Veterans medical center, clinic locations and other services available to Veterans in and around Columbia, visit the website https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VAColumbiaSC.