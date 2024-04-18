NEWBERRY — Newberry College speech, debate and theatre students clinched the state championship at the South Carolina Speech & Theatre Association’s annual State College Festival Competition. The event was held April 6 on the college campus.

Newberry was represented by Jordan Seay (Camden), Gamahl Bobo (North Charleston), Sullivan Hooper (Lexington), Hannah Ghaly (Newberry), Kyndal Cathcart (Clover), Archkela Lane (Pomaria), Jada Felder (Cope), and Jenesis Hill (Snellville, Georgia). The students worked under the direction of Pat Gagliano, professor of speech and theatre; Dr. David Harpool, director of Newberry College Speech & Debate; and Bill Kuehl, director of enrollment for online & graduate studies.

The event welcomed representatives from six colleges and universities, including the University of South Carolina at Columbia, Lander University and USC Lancaster.

Students competed in 16 events including: Lincoln-Douglas debate, persuasive speaking, impromptu speaking, oral interpretation of prose and poetry, original spoken word, television broadcasting, duet musical theater, audition monologues, det acting, animated voiceover, storytelling and other events. First, second and third prizes were awarded in each event. Newberry College garnered the most top-three finishes across all events, winning the overall sweepstakes and the state championship.

Newberry students placed in the following categories:

Persuasive Speaking

2nd place – Jordan Seay

Impromptu Speaking

2nd place – Gamahl Bobo

3rd place – Sullivan Hooper

Lincoln-Douglas Debate

1st place – Hannah Ghaly

3rd place – Gamahl Bobo

Television Broadcasting

1st place – Kyndal Cathcart

2nd place – Archkela Lane

3rd place – Jada Felder

Storytelling

2nd place – Jenesis Hill

Animated Voice Over

3rd place – Gamahl Bobo

Oral Interpretation

3rd place – Archkela Lane

The programs thanked the faculty, staff and administrators who volunteered to judge the tournament.

This was the first time Newberry College hosted the competition in a decade.