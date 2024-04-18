NEWBERRY — Newberry College speech, debate and theatre students clinched the state championship at the South Carolina Speech & Theatre Association’s annual State College Festival Competition. The event was held April 6 on the college campus.
Newberry was represented by Jordan Seay (Camden), Gamahl Bobo (North Charleston), Sullivan Hooper (Lexington), Hannah Ghaly (Newberry), Kyndal Cathcart (Clover), Archkela Lane (Pomaria), Jada Felder (Cope), and Jenesis Hill (Snellville, Georgia). The students worked under the direction of Pat Gagliano, professor of speech and theatre; Dr. David Harpool, director of Newberry College Speech & Debate; and Bill Kuehl, director of enrollment for online & graduate studies.
The event welcomed representatives from six colleges and universities, including the University of South Carolina at Columbia, Lander University and USC Lancaster.
Students competed in 16 events including: Lincoln-Douglas debate, persuasive speaking, impromptu speaking, oral interpretation of prose and poetry, original spoken word, television broadcasting, duet musical theater, audition monologues, det acting, animated voiceover, storytelling and other events. First, second and third prizes were awarded in each event. Newberry College garnered the most top-three finishes across all events, winning the overall sweepstakes and the state championship.
Newberry students placed in the following categories:
Persuasive Speaking
2nd place – Jordan Seay
Impromptu Speaking
2nd place – Gamahl Bobo
3rd place – Sullivan Hooper
Lincoln-Douglas Debate
1st place – Hannah Ghaly
3rd place – Gamahl Bobo
Television Broadcasting
1st place – Kyndal Cathcart
2nd place – Archkela Lane
3rd place – Jada Felder
Storytelling
2nd place – Jenesis Hill
Animated Voice Over
3rd place – Gamahl Bobo
Oral Interpretation
3rd place – Archkela Lane
The programs thanked the faculty, staff and administrators who volunteered to judge the tournament.
This was the first time Newberry College hosted the competition in a decade.