COLUMBIA —Tiree Keshawn Waymer, 29, of Orangeburg, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being in possession of stolen firearms.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on March 2, 2022, Waymer led deputies from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase across state lines while in possession of six stolen firearms. Deputies with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description of a reported stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Tiree Waymer, immediately refused to stop. The pursuit continued into South Carolina, when deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office took lead.

During the chase, Waymer drove at speeds nearing 100 mph, forced pedestrian and commercial vehicles off the road, drove in the wrong direction, and placed the lives of innocent bystanders and law enforcement in danger. When deputies stopped Waymer’s vehicle, he ran from the car but was later apprehended.

Law enforcement searched the stolen vehicle and recovered six stolen firearms. Further investigation revealed that on Feb. 25, 2022, the Blythewood Gun and Gold Exchange Pawn Shop was burglarized, and 13 guns were stolen. Law enforcement determined that the six guns in Waymer’s possession were stolen from the pawn shop five days earlier. After his arrest, law enforcement recovered another firearm stolen from the pawn shop from his residence.

Waymer is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior felony convictions, including criminal conspiracy, burglary 2nd degree (violent), a possession of stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson sentenced Tiree Keshawn Waymer to 92 months imprisonment, to be followed by a two-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the York County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariyana Gore is prosecuting the case.