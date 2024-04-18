COLUMBIA — Keith W. Ringer ’84, professor of practice in political science and public & nonprofit administration, is the College’s 2024 SCICU Excellence in Teaching award winner. Ringer was honored April 9 alongside his family at an award banquet given by South Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated faculty and staff. I’ve been very fortunate to not only be a graduate, but to be able to give something back to the College,” said Ringer. “I get to teach my students not only the theory but also include real-world applications of concepts we discuss in the classroom. I have been truly blessed to be afforded the opportunity to watch my students grow and flourish not only in the classroom, but in their professional careers and lives. That is my reward.”

Ringer joined the Newberry College faculty in 1991, and he has taught courses such as American government, public budgeting, nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations, public and nonprofit administration, personnel management and more.

His excellence in the classroom is backed by his experience in public administration, including 30 years as a program manager for the South Carolina Department of Education, and five years as executive director of the nonprofit South Carolina Purchasing Alliance. He has also completed extensive research into the effect of leadership in the House Ways and Means Committee on the budgetary process in South Carolina state government.

Ringer takes great pride in preparing his students for success, including assisting them in obtaining internships, writing letters of recommendation for law and graduate schools and career positions.

Ringer was honored in 2021 and 2022 with certificates for outstanding vision and outstanding service to Newberry College.

The second of three generations of Newberry College graduates, Ringer earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history in 1984. He also holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of South Carolina.