NEWBERRY — Filing for November’s 2024 statewide elections ended on Monday, April 1. The following candidates have filed for various offices in Newberry County.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 3

Mike Bedenbaugh with the Alliance party.

Bryon L. Best with the Democratic party.

Sheri Birggs with the Republican party.

Kevin Bishop with the Republican party.

Mark Burns with the Republican party.

Franky Franco with the Republican party.

Frances Guldner with the Democratic party.

Phil Healy with the Republican party.

Stewart O. Jones with the Republican party.

Michael LaPierre with the Republican party.

Elspeth Snow Murday with the Republican party.

State Senate, District 18

Ronnie Cromer with the Republican party.

State House of Representatives, District 40

Johnathan JP Ammons with the Republican party.’

Vince Northcutt with the Republican party.

Joe White with the Republican party.

Solicitor Circuit 8

David Stumbo with the Republican party.

Sheriff

Lee Foster with the Republican party.

Clerk to Court

Elizabeth P. Folk with the Democratic party.

Coroner

Robert B. Dennis III with the Republican party.

Laura Kneece with the Republican party.

Auditor

Donna W. Lominack with the Democratic party.

County Treasurer

Karen Lindler Smith with the Democratic party.

County Council, District 1

Todd Johnson with the Republican party.

County Council, District 2

Leon Fulmer Jr. with the Republican party.

County Council , District 4

Robert Nick Shealy with the Republican party.

County Council, Disctrict 5

Les Hipp with the Republican party.

Stuart Smith with the Republican party.