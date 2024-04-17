Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 20)

The atmosphere may seem a bit oppressive today, Sagittarius. You like to be free to do what you want to do, and it may bother you that the people around you don’t make themselves available to you. They seem preoccupied by their own business. This could bring out some old wounds that haven’t completely healed.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 – Jan. 19)

You may feel a bit tied down today. It won’t necessarily be a bad day, but you may wonder about certain aspects of your family life. Don’t try and kid yourself. You should think hard about what you want for your family for the next few years and how you intend to go about getting it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 17)

There are days when you should take everything with a grain of salt. Today you may realize how important it is to gain the appreciation and respect of a certain person. It isn’t worth getting worked up about. You will only make things worse. You may just need to do something that puts the fire back into your emotions.

Pisces (Feb. 18 – March 19)

Pisces, you shouldn’t even try to find a reasonable explanation for what goes on around you today. There isn’t one. Be carried by the tides of emotions from the past that run through your body and soul. There’s no use trying to control them – they need to come out. Instead, take the time to revitalize yourself in the intimacy of your home or at a friend’s, if possible.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today you may ask yourself if you’re satisfied. How is your personal life? Do people live up to your standards or are you always left feeling dissatisfied? It may be time to make some important decisions in your life. What do you really want out of life? You might find some of the answers today.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Nothing is simple where your family is concerned. If you’ve forgotten that, don’t worry. Today will remind you. You may have to deal with some of your lingering problems with certain family members. You will find you have all the energy you need in order to find the solutions to the conflicts that have been eating at you for a while.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You like to give people advice and help them find direction in their lives – sometimes when they haven’t even asked. But now it’s your turn to feel a little lost. You may need to get away from it all to get some perspective on your life. What about taking a trip to some faraway land? Today is a good day to make your future vacation plans.

Cancer (June 21 – July 21)

Cancer, you may put your integrity under the microscope today. We all have deep convictions that we would never let go of. But society pressures us, and it isn’t always easy to live in perfect harmony with our ideals. The question to ask yourself today is just how willing are you to change your most heartfelt beliefs in order to live in society? Do you have the courage of your convictions?

Leo (July 22 – Aug. 22)

Your freedom is more important to you than anything else in your life. It’s often very difficult for you to get involved, whether personally or professionally. Nevertheless, today you may have to think about it. Could it be that your thirst for freedom is just an escape? You may need to ponder this question. Who knows? You could decide to take the leap!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Certain very narrow-minded people may get on your nerves. You’re lucky enough to be an open, tolerant person, Virgo. You take people and situations just as they come. Today you may find yourself in the middle of negotiations between two people with opposite views. Help them open their eyes to each other’s point of view.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Today you will be able to explore the power of your emotions. Don’t try and fight what you call your “oversensitivity.” A force from childhood will permeate you and help you to find out what your real needs are. Shouldn’t you think about staying away from people who influence you a little too much? Think about it and go with your emotions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, you feel secure in the warmth and depth of your emotions. Today you will have the opportunity to reenergize and regenerate yourself from the inside out. Take advantage of the energies at play to deepen your relationships with the people you love. Get to know them even better. Your powers of seduction will mesmerize them.