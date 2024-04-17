CHAPIN — The men’s ministry of Chapin Baptist Church is holding its fifth annual car show Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in the church parking lot, located at 950 Old Lexington Hwy.

According to event organizer Judy Ellis, all cars from classic to modern may be entered into the show. A first, second and third place trophy will be awarded to the winners of two different categories: pre-1990 and post-1990. The awards are broken into categories based upon the make of the car. There will also be additional awards including a people’s choice, a participants’ choice and a pastor’s choice, among others.

Ellis said the event was first created by Wade Bozeman in 2020 with the intent of bringing generations together in a fun atmosphere. “He saw many of the youth who would just gather in the parking lot of Walmart showing off their nice cars, so he came up with the idea of the car show to get more young people involved,” she said. “It’s amazing when we see the youth bring their cars, how they’re attracted to the older cars.”

Participants may register to enter their vehicle into the show the morning-of from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $20 with proceeds going to the Chapin High School ROTC and the Freedom and Hope Foundation.

Onlookers may come to view the cars for free. There will be free hot dogs, chicken bog and bottled water available to everyone. In addition to the variety of cars on display, there will also be a DJ on-site and door prizes.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Ellis said. “It’s just a good time of fellowship and a great way to meet people in the community.

Any questions may be directed to Judy and Craig Ellis at cirlceeranch@bellsouth.net or Billy Gardner at (803) 606-5169. To learn more about Chapin Baptist, visit chapinbaptist.com.