NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner on January 18, 2024, where they elected board members and recognized the Ambassador of the year.

District Manager of Duke Energy and Government Community Relations Theo Lane, Associate Athletic Director for External Relations for Newberry College Hunter Perry and Co-owner of Laila’s Place Tia Devette were elected to the board for a four year term from February 2024 to January 2028. Kimberly Kitchens being elected as the chair and Kimberly Livingston as the chamber’s vice chair.

The Newberry County Young Professionals were announced as the 2023 Ambassador of the Year. The group was applauded for the work they have done for the community, from events they’ve hosted for those who “work, live and play in Newberry,” as well as bringing likeminded people together and building relationships.

“One of the things we do…is give back to our community,” said President of the Newberry Young Professionals Mary Kopp while highlighting what the Young Professionals accomplished in 2023. “We firmly believe that part of being a good citizen of Newberry County is giving back to community that has given us so much.”

The Newberry Young Professionals gave back to the community in a number of ways, including building two Little Free Pantries where the community can donate hygiene products, bug spray, sunscreen, reading and writing materials, and nonperishable goods. The group also hosted drives to ensure kids had school supplies and clothes for the fall and events that brought people together. They plan to keep things going by hosting events such as a kickball tournament and a tailgate at Newberry College towards the end of the summer, as well as their monthly socials and annual Christmas party.

At the end of the night, Andrew Wigger was awarded a gavel for his time as chair. Andrew Wigger, Melody Jepson and Carlton Kinard were all given photos of Newberry (taken by Oswaldo Tapia) as tokens of appreciation for stepping down from the board.