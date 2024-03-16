WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s softball team completed an amazing late inning comeback on Thursday evening to defeat Dixie, 8-7 in eight innings.

The Wolverines(3-5, 1-1 region 2-A) entered Thursday’s contest looking to avenge a shutout on March 12 against the Hornets(1-2, 1-1 region 2-A).

Dixie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but the Wolverines quickly answered. Isabella Gilliam brought home a run on sacrifice fly after Whitmire was able to get runners on first and third base. That tied the game 1-1 at the bottom of the third inning.

The home team was able to add another run on the board later on in the third inning. They held a 2-1 lead at the end of three innings.

The Hornets would immediately respond with a solo home run at the top of the fourth inning. The visitors would add three more runs in the fifth inning after their first basemen hit a three run homer in to extend their lead to 5-2. It was her second home run of the game.

The visitors then thought they sealed a victory after adding two more runs in the sixth inning to give themselves some insurance and stretch their lead to 7-2. The Wolverines huddled up together at the top of the seventh inning and decided that they weren’t going out without a fight.

Autumn Gilliam brought in the first run of the seventh inning after she doubled. Then, Whitmire got the bases loaded and Alleigh Corley brought home another run with a RBI single. Chloe Hix join in on the action and brought in two more runs on a triple.

Arianna Jenkins help the Wolverines complete the late game comeback with a pop fly that looked to be routine, but the Hornets couldn’t make the grab and another run scored to tie the game 7-7.

“Just like I say all the time, it doesn’t matter who you are but when if they put on blue and gold they fight to the end. That is just what it is and they do it the whole time. A lot of young girls on this team,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell. “We start seven girls below the ninth grade and we had six today to start ninth and below. They don’t care and just keep playing. It starts at the top with the seniors and trickle downs to everybody else.”

Then, the Wolverines pitcher Kenleigh Epps was outstanding in the extra inning like she was all game.

“Kenleigh did a really good job in the circle and she works at it all the time. She gives us a really good chance when she is out there and we also got very good other pictures like Bonnie and Raylin,” said Campbell. “Kenleigh is the one that starts a lot for us and every time she is up there then we feel like we have a really good chance. Dixie is a really good team and they were one game away from playing for a state championship.”

On offense, Whitmire found themselves with loaded bases and still with two outs to play with. Ball four was called and the home team won the game off of a walk.

Campbell added that this win was “tremendous” and credited the tough teams they played at the beginning of the season to help them prepare for this moment.

Whitmire will have a few days rest to prepare for a home region matchup against Ware Shoals on March 19.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews