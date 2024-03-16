NEWBERRY — On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Chairman of the Newberry Hospital Board of Trustees, John Pugh, PharmD, RPh, presented Jimmie Coggins with the 2023 Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award. Jimmie Coggins, owner and general manager of WKDK, was recognized for his dedication and commitment to Newberry County.

Coggins is widely known for providing news, sports, and weather to the Newberry community and beyond. He is known as being the “Voice of Newberry.” Coggins serves on several boards and is a member of many service organizations.

The Newberry Hospital Board of Trustees and the Fulmer family all agreed that Coggins is definitely deserving of the award. Coggins was extremely surprised and honored to receive the 2023 Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award.

The Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year Award started in 2008, to honor an extremely generous bequest to Newberry Hospital from the estates of Jake and Mildred Fulmer. Jake and Mildred Fulmer persistently shared their resources and supported their community during their lives and after. The Newberry Board of Trustees at the time, chose to honor the couple posthumously by honoring a member of the community each year, who lives up to the very high standards the Fulmer’s exhibited throughout their lives. Members of the Fulmer family attend the Fulmer Humanitarian of the Year award’s presentation every year.